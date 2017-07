CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Clinton Police have confirmed that a tractor-trailer has gotten stuck under a railroad overpass on Route 81.

Clinton Police has told News 8 that commuters should avoid the area as crews will work to remove to truck from underneath the bridge.

However, there has been no confirmation from Police if the road is closed and no information on the status of the driver.

According to Shore Line East and Amtrak, there are no delays on the rail line in the area.