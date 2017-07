NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The two left lanes on Interstate 95 northbound have reopened after a car accident Sunday morning.

According to Connecticut’s Department of Transportation, the car accident has been cleared at 9:18 a.m.

DOT says the multi-vehicle accident took place on I-95 north between exits 44 and 46 around 8:30 a.m. They say there is congestion between exits 43 and 46 because of the crash.

State Police say victims have minor injuries.

