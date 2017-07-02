500 California high school students to retake AP tests after seating flub

(AP) — More than 500 San Diego high school students have been told they must retake Advanced Placement tests that have been declared invalid.

The College Board, which oversees the exams, said Friday that it is invalidating AP tests taken at Scripps Ranch High because new seating arrangements established two years ago were not followed. The move means 540 students will have to take the tests again.

The College Board did not claim any students cheated on the exams, which can earn college credits by meeting the requirements for certain subjects.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports ( http://bit.ly/2t4aKmQ ) the retests will be free, and eight teachers have agreed to return to school to teach refresher courses.

Seventeen-year-old Jonathan Lu, who took four AP tests in May, called the retests a “huge bummer.”