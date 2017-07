NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) — More than a hundred households in Norfolk aren’t able to place phone calls including 911 on Sunday morning. The issue is also affecting the internet at those households.

According to Norfolk’s Emergency Management’s Facebook Page, Frontier is aware of the problem. The local 911 center is also aware of the issue.

There is no estimate for when the service may be restored.

Emergency officials say if you need to call 911, you should use your cell phone.