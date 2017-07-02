D.I.Y. this 4th of July

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The 4th of July is all about the red, white and blue and this morning blogger Charlotte Smith stopped by our studio to give us simple projects that will help you entertain the masses for the holiday without breaking the bank.

1. Start with the bar. Fill your ice cube trays with blueberries and sliced strawberries before adding water and freezing overnight. Your bar will not only keep things cool, but it will also set the stage for your independence day party!

2. Most dollar stores will carry bandanas. A combination of red, white and blue bandanas can work throughout your party. Tie two together at the corners to make a temporary pillow cover for patio furniture. Glue eight of them together in a 2×4 grid to make a table cloth. Fold them in half and wrap them around serving containers to add a little independence day flare.

3. If you sweet talk someone in the paint department, you can usually get a handful of paint stirrers for free. If you can get your hands on five of them, then you can make this cute 4th of July star. Paint the top of 4 stirrers blue, and paint the bottom half with red and white stripes. (Use painters tape and spray paint/ craft paint to mark off the stripes.) Grab a white paint pen or some small wooden stars and glue these onto the blue portion of your stirrers. With craft glue or a small brad nail, nail the stirrers together in a star formation.

4. Mason jars are the perfect way to decorate a table for the 4th of July. Use Mod Podge to decoupage some paper napkins onto the outside of the jars and use as votives or utensil holders. If you can’t find a decorative paper napkin, acrylic paint or ribbon work just as well to add a little red, white and blue to your decor.

For more information and great do-it-yourself tips go to AtCharlottesHouse.com