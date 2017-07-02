Dayville firefighter arrest again after fleeing the scene of a car crash

By Published:
Todd Wakefield

DAYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police arrested a Dayville firefighter again on Tuesday after he left the scene of a crash.

According to State Police, 46-year-old, Todd A. Wakefield, was operating a fire truck with emergency lighting and sirens activated while en route to a call for service. They say he failed to utilize caution while passing a vehicle that had pulled over to the shoulder and stopped completely.

State Police say Wakefield knowingly sideswiped the pulled over truck causing damage, failed to stop at once and render assistance as needed. Nor did he give his name, address, license number or any other information to the driver of the pulled over vehicle.

Officials say, Wakefield continued to the call for service and failed to contact Connecticut State Police or notify Quinebaug Valley Emergency Communications (QVEC) of the accident. They say he also tried to mislead a Trooper during the investigation by stating that there was oncoming traffic and that the truck that was hit, failed to pull over and had continued to drive. Police say both statements were proven to be false.

Authorities say although the Wakefield was operating an emergency vehicle and exempt from motor vehicles laws, however he was still required to drive with due regard for the safety of all persons and property.

State Police say based on the investigation, both drivers statements, observed damage on both vehicles, physical evidence at the scene, Fire Truck video evidence, and QVEC audio file evidence that Wakefield is found to be at fault for this accident. They say Wakefield violated the Connecticut General Statutes of unsafe passing and evading responsibility.

Authorities say Wakefield was issued a misdemeanor summons and complain. He is schedule to appear at Danielson Superior Court on July 12.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s