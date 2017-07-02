Middletown hosts rescheduled Fourth of July celebration

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the biggest firework shows in Connecticut was postponed on Saturday because of the weather. The Middletown community cashed in on that rain check on Sunday.

The annual festival celebrating America’s birthday began on Sunday evening. It was held two days before the Fourth of July, but one day late. It was planned for the first.

“This is the second time that’s happened in a relatively short span of time,” said Stephan Allison, coordinator for the Middletown City Arts & Culture Office. “I think the mayor got it right both times.”

However, the sun was out on Sunday. Families came out early to get a spot, since the area filled up. A blues band and a salsa band each took the stage.

“Summertime is a time for dancing, so this is great dance music,” Allison said. “We have a beautiful lawn for people to dance on.”

The festival featured food trucks. Many families come every year, and the festivities have become something of a tradition.

“The fireworks are good,” said Sue Williams of Middletown. “One of the big reasons I come is I like the fireworks a lot.”

Of course, the main event was the fireworks. They were set off from a barge in the Connecticut River. It was a celebration of America and of summertime.

“This is our identity. This is who we are,” said Middletown Mayor Dan Drew. “Fireworks are fun, but at its core, this is a celebration of us as a people. That’s important.”