Milford Police investigating after a man was found dead Saturday night

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford Police are investigating after a man was found dead late Saturday night.

According to police, an unresponsive white male was found on Forest Road near Post Road at 11 p.m. Saturday. They say the male is six feet and two inches tall, and 250 pounds.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. They ask that anyone who may be able to help in identifying the subject to call 203-878-6551.

