New Britain man arrested after shooting woman in neck

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Britain man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot a woman in the neck on Sunday in what police say is a drug-related incident.

Police say at 2:28 a.m., officers responded to 85 Rhodes Street after receiving reports that someone was shot. When officers arrived, they found an adult female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to her neck. The victim’s identity isn’t being disclosed at this time, but police say she was transported to an area trauma center for evaluation and treatment of her injuries.

Before the victim was transported to the hospital, she reported that she had been shot in a house near the corner of Rhodes Street and Chapman Street. She told officers that she ran to an address on Rhodes Street where she was able to get the resident’s attention. The resident called police and provided her with medical attention, the victim said.

The victim was able to tell officers the suspect’s first name, a physical description of him and the make of his vehicle. Based off of the information that the victim gave, officers identified 41-year-old Colby Boddie of Chapman Street in New Britain as a possible suspect.

Officers canvased the area and found blood outside of Boddie’s house. They were in the process of securing it as a possible crime scene when Boddie drove past the address in a Nissan. The vehicle was stopped a short distance later and Boddie was taken into custody without incident.

Police were able to obtain and serve search warrants on Boddie’s car and his home. Police say the firearm that was used in the shooting has been recovered. Officers say the shooting is drug related and it was not a random incident. They say that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

As a result of the investigation, Boddie was charged with assault, assault with a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm. He is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.