Perfect watermelon salad for your weekend cookout

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With barbecue season in full swing we had Chef Tomm from New London High School’s Whaler Cafe stop by our kitchen to share a great recipe for a cookout tradition.

Watermelon salad (Serves 10)

8C Watermelon ½” cube

¾ C Shallots small dice

1C Mint, thinly sliced, do not pack

1C Green onion thinly sliced

1/4C Extra virgin olive oil

1/8t Salt

¼ C Balsamic vinegar

Directions:

Place all ingredients into a large bowl and toss until the ingredients are mixed well. Let sit for thirty minutes and serve. Enjoy!