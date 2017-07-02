Perfect watermelon salad for your weekend cookout

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – With barbecue season in full swing we had Chef Tomm from New London High School’s Whaler Cafe stop by our kitchen to share a great recipe for a cookout tradition.
Watermelon salad (Serves 10)
8C Watermelon ½” cube
¾ C Shallots small dice
1C Mint, thinly sliced, do not pack
1C Green onion thinly sliced
1/4C Extra virgin olive oil
1/8t Salt
¼ C Balsamic vinegar
Directions:
Place all ingredients into a large bowl and toss until the ingredients are mixed well. Let sit for thirty minutes and serve. Enjoy!