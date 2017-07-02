Police: Man lost part of arm in fireworks explosion

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut man faces charges for his role in a fireworks explosion that caused a man to lose part of his arm last year.

The Republican-American reports (http://bit.ly/2tFNL2K ) 28-year-old William Brookshire was arraigned Friday on charges of illegal possession of fireworks and other offenses. His attorney couldn’t immediately be reached on Sunday.

Police allege Brookshire, of Torrington, helped organize a party and fireworks display using illegal fireworks in Harwinton on July 9, 2016. They say a pipe bomb was detonated that injured Derek Dooley.

Police say Dooley’s left arm was nearly severed by a piece of shrapnel. He underwent surgery to amputate part of his arm.

Police say the explosion damaged a neighbor’s garage more than 100 feet away.

Two others face charges.