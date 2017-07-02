Police search for man who jumped off bridge in East Windsor, never resurfaced

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders are searching for a man who jumped into the Connecticut River in East Windsor and never resurfaced on Sunday night.

According to police, they received a call around 4:00 p.m. that a man had jumped off of the Route 140 bridge into the Connecticut River and had not resurfaced.

Warehouse Point Fire Department, Windsor Locks Fire Department and East Windsor Police are at the scene searching for the man.

A command center is being set up at a boat launch.

Officials have not released the identity of the man they are searching for.

