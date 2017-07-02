Public encouraged to attend memorial service for U.S. Navy Sailor from Conn. killed on USS Fitzgerald

This undated photo released by the U.S. Navy, Monday, June 19, 2017, shows Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut. Huynh is one of the seven sailors who died in a collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan on Saturday, June 17, 2017. (U.S. Navy via AP)

OAKVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The public is encouraged to attend a memorial service for a U.S. Navy Sailor from Watertown who was killed on the USS Fitzgerald last month.

The memorial service for U.S. Navy Sailor Ngoc T. Truong Huynh will be held on the Oakville Green on Route 73 in Oakville on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Officials say 25-year-old Huynh, a former Watertown resident, was station on a U.S. warship in Japanese waters. He was among seven sailors missing after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a container ship. The Navy later reported that all seven sailors who were missing had died.

Huynh was a Navy sonar technician who went by the nickname, “Tan,” according to officials.

“Those who never met him really missed out on a beautiful soul,” his sister Lan Huynh said. “He gave and gave and never asked for anything back. He might have looked intimidating, but he was actually the total opposite. He was so shy and quiet around strangers, but when you got to know him, he was so loving and innocent”.

