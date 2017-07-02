Smile bright this Independence Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As we commemorate our country’s independence this Fourth of July, one dental group is helping military brides sparkle on their special day with a teeth whitening program.

This morning, Dr. Ukti Phadnis from Wethersfield Dental Group stopped by our studio to tell us more about this special program and how to maintain a bright smile.

Below are some key points Dr. Phadnis touched on:

What is the ten percent teeth whitening program?

Our ten percent teeth whitening program is for active members of the military or future spouses of soldiers on Monday, July 10th.

Cost is only $50, a mere ten percent of the regular price.

The in-office one hour Zoom teeth whitening procedure is valued at $500.

There is limited appointment availability for new patients only.

In order to qualify participants need to have dental insurance.

Appointments will be scheduled on a first come first serve basis by calling the office.

Why did you want to provide this service for military brides?

In honor of the Fourth of July there is no better way to thank our service men and women than by helping them celebrate their wedding.

Military brides often face unique challenges trying to plan around deployment or relocation and we want to pamper them with a beautiful smile.

What are the benefits of whitening treatments in a dentist versus ones you buy in a drug store?

Results from professional treatments offer the best results.

Improvement can be immediate, up to 8 shades whiter, and because a dental professional is involved, the process is safe, reliable and hassle free.

How does teeth whitening actually work?

Both in office and at home teeth whitening options use peroxide-based bleaching agents.

At-home systems contain from 3% to 20% peroxide (carbamide or hydrogen-peroxides).

In-office systems contain from 15% to 43% peroxide.

Generally, the longer you keep a stronger solution on your teeth, the whiter your teeth become. However, the higher the percentage of peroxide in the whitening solution, the shorter it should be applied to the teeth. Keeping the gel on longer will dehydrate the tooth and increase tooth sensitivity.

When used incorrectly, home kits can also lead to burned — even temporarily bleached — gums.

Before you try at-home tooth-bleaching kits, be sure to talk to your dentist as not everyone will see good results and you don’t want to waste your money.

Bleaching will not whiten porcelain crowns or composite tooth-colored bondings.

Tooth-whitening works best for people with yellow teeth and is less effective for people with brown teeth. If your teeth are gray or purple, tooth bleaching probably won’t work at all.



Doctor what are some of the causes of yellow or stained teeth?

There are numerous types of teeth stains; some are genetic, environmental or some are caused by medications like antibiotics.

The most common are surface stains on the enamel or beneath the enamel in the dentin.

Surface stains are caused by foods and beverages, many that people may not think are staining their teeth: Black teas and coffee White and red wine Sports drinks Carbonated beverages (dark and light-colored sodas) Berries and other strongly-colored foods Sauces (soy, tomato, curries) Lifestyle behaviors, like smoking.

Over time, the surface stains may penetrate the enamel and darken the overall

appearance of the tooth.

Where can viewers go for more information?

They can stop in our office located at 55 Town Line Road, Suite 100 in Wethersfield or visit us online at wethersfielddentalgroup.com