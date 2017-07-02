Multiple state parks close after reaching parking capacity

(WTNH) — Multiple state parks in Connecticut have closed after reaching capacity on Sunday.

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield closed after reaching capacity on Sunday morning.

No new vehicles were able to enter the park after 10:30 a.m.

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme closed around 12:30 p.m. after reaching parking capacity.

