State Police are investigating after person found dead at Berlin motel

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating a suspicious death at the Days Inn in Berlin on Sunday morning.

State Police say at 3:30 a.m. the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad (CDMC) was requested by the Berlin Police Department to respond to the Days Inn Motel at 2387 Berlin Turnpike. They say they were called to assist with the investigation of a suspicious death.

According to State Police, at the request of the State’s Attorney Office, CDMC has assumed the investigation. They say at this time detectives remain at the scene and are actively investigating the incident.

Meriden Police and SWAT team are also on the scene.

Authorities say the State Police K9 team and the New Britain Police Department Tactical Team were also assisting with the investigation.

State Police say there does not appear to be any threat to the public.

Officials say that anyone who thinks they may have any information is asked to call 860-685-8190 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. They say all calls and tips will remain confidential.

