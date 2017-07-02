State Police are investigating after person found dead at Berlin motel

By Published: Updated:

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating a suspicious death at the Days Inn in Berlin on Sunday morning.

State Police say at 3:30 a.m. the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Squad (CDMC) was requested by the Berlin Police Department to respond to the Days Inn Motel at 2387 Berlin Turnpike. They say they were called to assist with the investigation of a suspicious death.

According to State Police, at the request of the State’s Attorney Office, CDMC has assumed the investigation. They say at this time detectives remain at the scene and are actively investigating the incident.

Meriden Police and SWAT team are also on the scene.

Authorities say the State Police K9 team and the New Britain Police Department Tactical Team were also assisting with the investigation.

State Police say there does not appear to be any threat to the public.

Officials say that anyone who thinks they may have any information is asked to call 860-685-8190 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. They say all calls and tips will remain confidential.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s