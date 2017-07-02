State police increase patrols over July 4 weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police are increasing patrols and sobriety checkpoints over the long Fourth of July weekend.

The increased enforcement runs through Tuesday.

State police will be on the lookout for drivers who are impaired, speeding, not wearing seat belts, using cellphones illegally and committing other violations.

Sobriety checkpoints were planned for Saturday in North Stonington on Route 2 and Monday in Manchester on the exit 62 ramp of Interstate 84 westbound.

During last year’s Fourth of July weekend, troopers issued more than 1,200 speeding tickets and arrested 39 people for driving under the influence. They also investigated more than 300 accidents. Three people died in accidents.

State police also are reminding people that fireworks are illegal in Connecticut. Only non-explosive and non-aerial sparklers and fountains are legal.

