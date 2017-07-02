Suspect arrested in Pennsylvania road rage killing

Related Coverage Manhunt underway after teen shot dead in suspected road rage incident

(ABC) — The suspect in a road rage incident in Pennsylvania on Wednesday that ended in a teenage girl’s shooting death has turned himself in, officials said.

The suspect, identified by police today as 28-year-old David Andrew Desper of Trainer, Pennsylvania, had allegedly attempted to merge into the same southbound lane as 18-year-old Bianca Nikol Roberson on Route 100 in Chester County, Pennsylvania, when things became violent. Desper then shot the teenager in the head with a 40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said at a press conference Sunday morning.

Roberson, a recent high school graduate who had ambitions of studying forensics for a career in law enforcement, according to her father, was found dead in her car, where had veered off the road and into a wooded area, Hogan said.

A manhunt for Desper began in the aftermath of the shooting, based in part around matching him to the vehicle he was driving at the time, a red Chevy pickup truck with a dent on it, Hogan said.

Following Roberson’s death, Desper took off “like a bat out of hell,” according to Hogan, who said police tracked the suspect fleeing the state across the Delaware border before he turned himself in this morning at around 2 a.m.

Prior to Desper turning himself in, police had released a sketch of the suspect on Friday, showing a white male with bangs swept across his forehead.

Desper has already been arraigned, and no bail has been set. It is not known at this time whether or not he has obtained an attorney.

Roberson’s family could be seen in the crowd before this morning’s press conference.

Rodney Roberson, Bianca Roberson’s father, told ABC News that he and his family members felt angry in the aftermath of her death.

“She was a beautiful girl. Bright, she loved children … very smart and made the honor roll,” Roberson said of his daughter. “She had a good heart.”

He struggled to find words for the man who shot her.

“What can you say to a person like that?” Roberson told ABC News about the driver of the truck, prior to Desper turning himself into authorities.