Waterbury man arrested after being under the influence of PCP, causing car crash in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly under the influence of PCP and caused a car accident in North Haven early Sunday morning.

According to police, 37-year-old Rahheem McDonald of Waterbury was driving on Hartford Turnpike in North Haven at around 2:54 a.m. when he crossed the center line and collided head-on into another vehicle that had two people in it. Officials say the vehicle that McDonald hit rolled over and the two people inside of it sustained injuries that required hospitalization. McDonald tried to flee the scene on foot, but reappeared as officers were searching for him and officers apprehended him, they say.

Officers say McDonald acknowledged being under the influence of PCP and was transported to the hospital.

An investigation revealed that McDonald was also in possession of a fire arm and was under the influence, which resulted in his arrest, officers say.

McDonald is facing DUI, assault, evading responsibility, suspended license, criminal impersonation, interfering with police, theft of a firearm, weapon in a motor vehicle, criminal possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.