Westport police ask for help identifying bank robber

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Westport Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber on Sunday.

According to police, at approximately 12:57 p.m., they received an alarm call from the TD Bank on Post Road East. While police units were responding, bank staff called them to report that they had been robbed.

A note was handed to the teller that implied the robber was armed, but no weapon was displayed. The suspected made off with an undetermined amount of cash, according to police.

Officers describe the suspect as a black male who is approximately 6’1″ with a heavy build and scruffy beard. They say the suspect was wearing a Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about the incident, you are asked to call Westport Police Department at (203) 341-6080.