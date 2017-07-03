4th of July roadway statistics in better shape so far

CONN, (WTNH) — State Police have seen some slight improvements on the road over the weekend before 4th of July.

Connecticut State Police are continuing to amp up their patrols to make sure everyone stays safe on the roads this 4th of July holiday.

So far, troopers have pulled over 531 people for speeding. More than 12,000 people have been given tickets for moving violations.

State troopers report that there have been 239 accidents.

Compared to the road conditions last year, the numbers are down for 2017. In 2016, more than 12,000 people were pulled over for speeding.

State Police say nearly three thousand received tickets for moving violations. The accident count for last year was over 300.