Arrest made in connection with Rocky Hill shooting

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the shooting of a Hartford firefighter back in April.

The off duty firefighter, Jimmy Ngo, was shot at an industrial park on Belamose Avenue in Rocky Hill on April 20th.

It is unclear where Perez is from or how he knew Ngo.

Perez’s bond was set at $750,000.

At the time of the shooting, Ngo was hospitalized with serious injuries. There is no word on his condition.