Bridgeport toddler dies following incident at a pool

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport Police have confirmed a 2-year-old girl has passed away after being on life support following an incident at a pool on Friday.

According to officials, the girl was in critical condition entering the weekend and was placed on life support the next day.

Bridgeport Police received a 9-1-1 call around 3:00 p.m. on Friday to report the incident. It is unclear what was stated in the call.

Police have not identified the girl from Bridgeport and the specific incident is not yet known.

