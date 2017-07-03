Car accident on Route 15 Southbound in Hamden

By Published: Updated:
(Photo Courtesy: @Jgarcia41412/ReportIt)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden fire crews are responding to a reported rollover accident on Route 15 Southbound in Hamden on Monday evening.

Officials say first reports of the accident near Exit 60 came in around 6:15 p.m.

According to a tweet from the Hamden Fire Department, a second ambulance was requested to respond to the scene.

Hamden Fire confirmed two male patients were transported to a local hospital. Both patients were in the same vehicle at the time of the accident, with one being ejected.

State Police are asking motorists to seek alternate routes.

