Car accident on Route 15 Southbound in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden fire crews are responding to a reported rollover accident on Route 15 Southbound in Hamden on Monday evening.

Officials say first reports of the accident near Exit 60 came in around 6:15 p.m.

Responding to the reported rollover on RT 15 SB, exit 60. Notified by @CT_STATE_POLICE #cttraffic Take and alternate route. — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 3, 2017

According to a tweet from the Hamden Fire Department, a second ambulance was requested to respond to the scene.

#Hamden Squad 1 on scene, rollover RT 15 SB, past exit 60. No entrapment, 2nd ambulance requested. Avoid area #cttraffic #breaking — Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 3, 2017

Hamden Fire confirmed two male patients were transported to a local hospital. Both patients were in the same vehicle at the time of the accident, with one being ejected.

State Police are asking motorists to seek alternate routes.