Car accident on Route 15 Southbound in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden fire crews are responding to a reported rollover accident on Route 15 Southbound in Hamden on Monday evening.
Officials say first reports of the accident near Exit 60 came in around 6:15 p.m.
Responding to the reported rollover on RT 15 SB, exit 60. Notified by @CT_STATE_POLICE #cttraffic Take and alternate route.
— Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 3, 2017
According to a tweet from the Hamden Fire Department, a second ambulance was requested to respond to the scene.
#Hamden Squad 1 on scene, rollover RT 15 SB, past exit 60. No entrapment, 2nd ambulance requested. Avoid area #cttraffic #breaking
— Hamden Fire Dept (@HamdenFireDept) July 3, 2017
Hamden Fire confirmed two male patients were transported to a local hospital. Both patients were in the same vehicle at the time of the accident, with one being ejected.
State Police are asking motorists to seek alternate routes.