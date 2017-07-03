CCMC kicks off campaign about summer safety hazards for kids

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Summer is in full swing and doctors say that can mean kids are at higher risk to get hurt. So they’re launching a safety campaign Monday.

School is out and the doctor is in. With all the kiddos out and about, the chance for injuries can go up. So when it comes to traffic safety, look both ways, obey traffic signals and use crosswalks.

With that in mind, The Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford is helping parents learn the precautions they can take. Politicians, doctors, they’re all coming together Monday to talk about the safety campaign.

Every year more than 10,000 kids die in unintentional accidents. So, they are preventable, And the five biggest offenders are Drowning, Burns, Falls, Road Traffic Injuries, and Poisonings.

Of course this week, a big concern is fireworks. Even though only sparklers and fountains are legal in the state, you should always watch the kids if they have either of them. And make sure there’s a metal bucket with water close by just in case.

The safety campaign kicks off at noon where they will be doing fireworks demonstrations.