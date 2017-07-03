Connecticut beaches very busy on Monday

Related Coverage State beaches remain open despite budget woes

MADISON & NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Many Connecticut beaches were packed on Monday as people enjoyed the beautiful weather and celebrated the Fourth of July a day early.

Maryann Alves and her family came from Wilbraham, Massachusetts to spend the day at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison. They enjoyed a day on the sand and in the water.

“It’s great. The weather’s perfect,” Alves said. “It’s always nice to get together with family on a special day.”

They had a lot of company. The beaches were full of people; some could not believe how many people were there.

“Oh, it’s a lot of people here, it’s a lot,” said Omar Sosa, of Manchester. “I haven’t seen it like this in a while.”

Meanwhile, umbrellas covered the sand at Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic. Park staff were prepared to turn people away if it reached capacity, but that did not happen. Still, it was a busy day for the park’s lifeguards. Lots of people went into the water to play and cool off.

“The water’s been clean this year. It’s about 66, 67 degrees,” said Gary Nasiatka, park unit supervisor at Rocky Neck State Park.

Many people preferred to stay dry, though it was tough to get a spot on the sand. Some, like Alves, planned ahead to avoid traffic and beat the crowds while beating the heat.

“We got here early, we got here just about 9:20 so we were here,” Alves said. “We were early birds.”

Park staff are ready for another busy beach day on Tuesday.