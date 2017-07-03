Connecticut beaches very busy on Monday

By Published:

MADISON & NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Many Connecticut beaches were packed on Monday as people enjoyed the beautiful weather and celebrated the Fourth of July a day early.

Maryann Alves and her family came from Wilbraham, Massachusetts to spend the day at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison. They enjoyed a day on the sand and in the water.

“It’s great. The weather’s perfect,” Alves said. “It’s always nice to get together with family on a special day.”

They had a lot of company. The beaches were full of people; some could not believe how many people were there.

“Oh, it’s a lot of people here, it’s a lot,” said Omar Sosa, of Manchester. “I haven’t seen it like this in a while.”

Meanwhile, umbrellas covered the sand at Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic. Park staff were prepared to turn people away if it reached capacity, but that did not happen. Still, it was a busy day for the park’s lifeguards. Lots of people went into the water to play and cool off.

“The water’s been clean this year. It’s about 66, 67 degrees,” said Gary Nasiatka, park unit supervisor at Rocky Neck State Park.

Related Content: State beaches remain open despite budget woes

Many people preferred to stay dry, though it was tough to get a spot on the sand. Some, like Alves, planned ahead to avoid traffic and beat the crowds while beating the heat.

“We got here early, we got here just about 9:20 so we were here,” Alves said. “We were early birds.”

Park staff are ready for another busy beach day on Tuesday.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s