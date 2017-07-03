Connecticut Epilepsy Advocates hold summer blood drive

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate is asking blood donors to get involved with its first annual ‘Summer Mega Blood Drive.’

Organizers say the need is heightened around the week of Independence Day. Specifically this is because the need for blood is constant, but donors typically drop off around this time of year because of summer vacations.

The blood drive is on Monday, June 3rd. It runs 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. at St. Agnes Church, 400 Merwin Avenue in Milford.

Organizers say it will take about an hour.