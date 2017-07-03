Connecticut’s great adventure boat docks

(WTNH) — If you’re out on Long Island Sound boating this summer, remember the State of Connecticut is throwing the doors wide-open on the Connecticut River to provide easy births and docking for everyone, especially the general public.

“This boat will do about 54 miles per hour so you have some fun when you’re boating. It is fun while you’re boating.”

Scott Sundholm shows off his pride and joy in the mouth of the Connecticut River. He loves boating so much that he opened up his own marina and repair shop, S&S Marine. He is now part of The Big Adventure on the Connecticut River sponsored by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Kate Brown is with DEEP and says the idea is to provide more transient docks to bring in more out of state boats.

“This program is intended for boats 26 feet and larger, to come up and stay for up to 15 nights. They do charge the prevailing rate for the area. Generally, it’s by the foot,” she said.

Through a federal grant, the state has built dozens of docks from Saybrook Point Marina in the mouth of the Connecticut River all the way up to Middletown. Not only did S&S Marine put a new transient dock, but Sundholm added a beautiful club house overlooking the river that’s available to all boaters.

“Take advantage of being on the river. Take advantage of our club room. We host a part a week, sometimes in the middle of the summer for transients and our customers,” Sundholm said.

The idea is to lure boats in from out of the country or from other states. The Melton family from Florida came to visit as Bob Melton has been cruising the Connecticut River with his family for decades.

“We have cruised here for many years. With my mom and dad, we could cruise up the Connecticut River to Essex in Hamburg Cove and here so this is the next generation i’m showing Connecticut,” he said.

Easy access means it’s easier to spend “Taurus Dollars” in the shops up and down the river. Brown says the marinas are even offering free pump outs to keep the sound clean.

“We are actually removing about 1.3 million gallons from recreational boats annually now on our pump out program and it’s free to boaters.

The docks are first come, first served. A map of the pump out stations can be found here.