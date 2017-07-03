Cruisin’ Connecticut – The Art of Independence Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to New Haven, home of the Yale Art Gallery.

The gallery is full of art from around the world, so no matter where you’re from or what you’re interested in, there’s something here for you.

We have a painting by Vincent Van Gough called “The Night Café.” We have a painting by Pablo Picasso called “First Steps.” These are legends right here in New Haven. Right here in New Haven, and they’re all New Haven’s art… it’s free and open to the public all of the time.

There are over 200,000 artifacts at the Yale Art Gallery. A few of them are specifically significant around the 4th of July. Paintings by John Trumbull, depict the first historical paintings of America as a country. Trumbull’s art essentially founded the gallery, after he donated his art in 1832. He’s also buried underneath the gallery, as he wanted to be close to his masterpieces.

The most significant – the Declaration of Independence, which took 30 years. Trumbull had to go find the people in the painting, or their relatives to capture the images of their faces. The painting is small but it’s the original. A larger one can be found in Philadelphia.

Learn more about the exhibits at the Yale Art Gallery, and visit: 1111 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT

