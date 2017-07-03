Fire closes road in Taftville section of Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH)– A fire has closed a road in Norwich Monday morning.

Norwich dispatch confirms to News 8 that a fire broke out around 5:30 a.m. at a building at the corner of Providence Street and South 2nd Avenue in the Taftville section of the city.

Good Morning friends!For those of you working today,highways are crystal clear!We are watching a fire in #Norwich that has 2nd Ave blocked. — Teresa Dufour (@teresadu4) July 3, 2017

2nd Avenue is closed while crews work to put out the flames.

There is no word of any injuries or when the road is expected to reopen at this time.

The cause of the fire is also unknown. The incident remains under investigation.