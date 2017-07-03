Fireworks Safety

(WTNH)- Fireworks can be fun around the holiday, but if not used safely and properly, they can be dangerous and lead to damage or serious injuries. Detective Paul Makuc from the State Police Fire and Explosion Unit and New Haven Fire Marshal Robert Doyle visited CT Style to give viewers some important safety information about using fireworks around the fourth of July. They also explained Connecticut laws and what you can and cannot legally have here.
WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.