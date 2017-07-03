Governor applauds the CTDOT State Farm Safety Patrol

(Image: Shutterstock)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The CTDOT State Farm Safety Patrol is being recognized for its work by the Governor and the Connecticut Department of Transportation commissioner.

The patrol, formerly known as CHAMP, assists stranded motorists along state highways.

DOT Commissioner Jim Redeker says “Since we launched this sponsorship program with State Farm, CTDOT has received an overwhelmingly positive response from motorists.  Based on their feedback, it’s clear that the drivers who were assisted by the safety patrol appreciated not only the professionalism and courtesy of the CTDOT operators but also the added protection and security that this program offers to the traveling public.”

The program not only assists stranded motorists but also provides traffic control at incident scenes to alleviate congestion and prevent secondary crashes.

