Healthy side dishes for your next BBQ

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)- During the summer season, days are longer, life is simpler and food and drink is abundant. Summertime is an easy and festive time of year. A summer get-together will usually begin in early afternoon and end in late evening hours. Food and drink are available for hours on end, and it becomes a day of constant eating. It is estimated that an average barbecue consists of just nearly 3,000 calories, and you could be attending get-togethers frequently. By August the eating challenges of the summer season have become so overwhelming and people tend to give into temptations and gain weight. Margaret Marshall visited Ct Style to prepare three easy-to-do ahead, tasty, healthy, side dishes: cole slaw, 3 bean salad, and pasta salad.

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s