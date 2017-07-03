Healthy side dishes for your next BBQ

(WTNH)- During the summer season, days are longer, life is simpler and food and drink is abundant. Summertime is an easy and festive time of year. A summer get-together will usually begin in early afternoon and end in late evening hours. Food and drink are available for hours on end, and it becomes a day of constant eating. It is estimated that an average barbecue consists of just nearly 3,000 calories, and you could be attending get-togethers frequently. By August the eating challenges of the summer season have become so overwhelming and people tend to give into temptations and gain weight. Margaret Marshall visited Ct Style to prepare three easy-to-do ahead, tasty, healthy, side dishes: cole slaw, 3 bean salad, and pasta salad.

Advertisement