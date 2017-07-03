Hot air balloon lands in alligator-ridden pond

(ABC News) — Several people got quite a fright this morning when the hot air balloon they were riding in went down in a pond that contained “multiple alligators,” according to Orange county, Florida, authorities.

ABC-affiliate WFTV said seven people were in the balloon when the pilot tried to land in a field near Walt Disney World.

The pilot told Florida Highway Patrol troopers that wind caused the balloon to drift to a nearby retention pond.

The balloon’s basket slowly lowers into the pond. A few people gasp as someone jokes, “You pay extra for the water landing, guys!”

Then, people try to balance on the top of the basket to avoid getting their ankles wet.

“Don’t fall out!” one person yells.

Suddenly, the basket tips over, and screams can be heard in the video.

No one was injured during the emergency landing, troopers said.

WFTV reported that a crew spent nearly an hour removing the hot air balloon from the pond

