Hot dog eating contest competitors weigh-in one day ahead of event

(WTNH) — July 4th is known for many things, but in Coney Island, New York, it’s known for eating as many hot dogs as possible as quickly as possible.

On Monday, the official weigh-in for the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest took place.

The rules are simple: Eat as many hot dogs and buns as you can in 10 minutes. Defending champion Joey Chestnut ate 70 last year, setting a new record.

The nine-time champion says he’s ready to gobble up another title.

“I kind of model my training similar to a marathon runner where I slowly build up to eating more and more hot dogs, train my body to build a tolerance and then push it to an extreme limit so I attack the contest like it’s a sport,” Chestnut explained.

Chestnut not only holds the Nathan’s record, but he holds 42 other eating records as well.

He ate 141 hard-boiled eggs in eight minutes in 2013. That same year, he ate 121 Twinkies in six minutes. Last year, he ate more than two gallons of chili in six minutes.