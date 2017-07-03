Illegal fireworks seized on the shoreline

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — While many shoreline residents spent the weekend celebrating our nation’s independence ahead of the Fourth of July, police stayed busy seizing illegal fireworks in East Lyme.

According to Dick Morris, East Lyme’s Emergency Management Director and Fire Marshal, police made four separate fireworks busts over the weekend. Police seized more than 100 1 inch flights that explode into different designs similar to what you see in commercial fireworks shows and rockets.

Since they are explosives, not only was the Fire Marshall’s Office involved, but the state and local fire and police departments were as well. Morris says no one is being charged.

The fireworks were confiscated and those involved were told not to do it again. Officials across the state are asking folks to leave it to the professionals.