Illegal fireworks seized on the shoreline

By Published: Updated:
Illegal fireworks seized in East Lyme.

EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — While many shoreline residents spent the weekend celebrating our nation’s independence ahead of the Fourth of July, police stayed busy seizing illegal fireworks in East Lyme.

According to Dick Morris, East Lyme’s Emergency Management Director and Fire Marshal, police made four separate fireworks busts over the weekend. Police seized more than 100 1 inch flights that explode into different designs similar to what you see in commercial fireworks shows and rockets.

Since they are explosives, not only was the Fire Marshall’s Office involved, but the state and local fire and police departments were as well. Morris says no one is being charged.

The fireworks were confiscated and those involved were told not to do it again. Officials across the state are asking folks to leave it to the professionals.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s