Illinois school says 2 of 6 dead in plane crash worked there

PHILLIPS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say six people aboard a Cessna airplane were killed when it crashed in northern Wisconsin.

The Price County Sheriff’s Office says the airplane crashed at 3:21 a.m. Saturday near the city of Phillips.

All the crash victims were adults, but no names have been released.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, citing a Facebook post on the site of Tioga Elementary School in Bensenville, Illinois, said two of the dead are physical education teacher Thomas DeMauro and a maintenance director for the district, Charles Tomlitz.

“Mr. DeMauro and Mr. Tomlitz will be missed by all the Tioga Community,” the school’s co-principals wrote in the post.

The sheriff’s office says the plane had left from Chicago and was heading to Canada on a fishing trip.

National Transportation Safety Board investigators say there was a discussion between the pilot of the plane and air traffic controllers about “local weather phenomenon.” Soon after, the aircraft dropped off radar.

