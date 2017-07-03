July deals! What to buy now, what to wait on

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s July already and the new month means there are new deals to be had! July kicks off a great month for savings as retailers start thinking about what summer items they need to move off the shelf.

It’s July and we are celebrating the nations birthday! It means the month kicks off with great savings from outdoor gear to summer clothes. It’s the month prices on anything for warm weather start to come down so retailers can clear their shelves and prep for back-to-school.

Think about any home projects you have. The price of paint goes down in the summer because most homeowners wait until cooler temperatures to get those projects done. If you haven’t booked your travel, you can find savings this month as long as you’re traveling later in the summer. Nerd wallet reports August travel will be 7% cheaper than July.

Mark your calendar for Amazon Prime Day! July 10th Amazon will roll out discounts and deals as often as every five minutes. It will offer money-saving opportunities on everything from TV’s to diapers and toys for the kids. I’ll give you a full preview as it gets closer.

On top of all these shopping days, we’re 6 months away from the most wonderful time of the year. Retailers and travel websites will typically have pop-up sales to celebrate Christmas in July. Keep July 16th on the calendar. That’s National Ice Cream Day and if history repeats itself, there will be freebies at select shops. July 8th is video games day. Maybe plan ahead on those gifts for the kids.

The price of grills will soon come down but I wouldn’t look for that this week. They’ll be top dollar until we get past the holiday rush.