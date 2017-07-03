Man arrested for DWI following car crash into convenience store

(Photo Courtesy: Suffield Police)

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly sent his car into a convenience store in Suffield.

Police say 37-year-old Andrew Sigafose of Suffield crashed his car into the Fast Mart located at 801 Thompsonville Road on Monday afternoon. The vehicle had crashed into the building and temporarily closed the business as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Andrew Sigafose (Photo Courtesy: Suffield Police)

The on-duty clerk was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Sigafose is facing charges of Operating under the Influence of Liquor, Drug, or both and Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License. He was later released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and faces a court date of July 17.

