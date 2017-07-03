Maria Menounos, whose mother is battling cancer, reveals brain tumor

By Published:
Maria Menounos
FILE - In this April 12, 2016, file photo, Maria Menounos arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Captain America: Civil War" at the Dolby Theatre. Menounos told People magazine for an article published online July 3, 2017, that she underwent surgery on June 8 to remove a benign brain tumor. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File )

(ABC)– Maria Menounos, whose mother is currently battling brain cancer, learned a few weeks ago that she too has a brain tumor.

“I didn’t cry. I actually laughed. It’s so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor—and now I have one too?” she told People magazine for this week’s cover.

Last month the TV host was in surgery for seven hours to remove 99.9 percent of the benign tumor.

“He said there’s a 6 to 7 percent chance that we’ll see it come back. But I’ll take those odds any day,” she said. “My face is still numb. This is something that takes at least a month of healing, but I’m getting stronger and stronger every day and I’ll be back to normal very soon.”

Her mother, Litsa, is battling stage 4 cancer.

Menounos has decided to step down as E! News co-host as she heals and while her mother continues her fight against the disease.

“Our thoughts and support go out to Maria and her family and we wish them all the best knowing that Maria will tackle this with the same fierce dedication she is known for,” E! President Adam Stotsky said in an official release from the network.

Menounos thanked everyone from E! “for all the support they have shown me through the years especially during these tough times. I will truly miss everyone and looking forward to this next chapter in my life.”

