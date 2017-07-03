Meriden fireworks go off without a hitch

Related Coverage Fireworks display back on for Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It wouldn’t be an Independence Day party without some of these.

Meriden’s Maloney High School band pitched in to serve up hot dogs and hamburgers as part of the city’s annual fireworks celebration.

“We’re expecting to cook about 400 hot dogs [and] about 400-500 hamburgers. We got ICE pops, sodas, drinks, [and] waters,” said volunteer Brad Boissonnbaelt.

For awhile though, it didn’t look like they’d have to be here.

Last month the city announced the fireworks weren’t funded in the new budget which went into effect on the 1st.

Mayor Kevin Scarpati says despite some push back from some city council members, he knew canceling the show was not an option.

“All I said was it should happen. There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be having this Independence Day celebration, not only for Meriden but for our entire nation,” explained Mayor Scarpati. “Given the times that we’re in today it’s just a great thing to do for everyone.”

Related Content: Fireworks display back on for Meriden

Ultimately, the city contributed $10,000 from a special events fund. Another $6,000 – $7,000 was brought in through private donations.

The end result was a lot of happy people.

“It’s great that they have it. It’s nice that everyone gets to get together,” said Meriden resident Vanessa Davenport. “It’s good.”

Music, balloon animals, and, of course, the food all contributed to a fantastic event. The nigh culminated with a fireworks spectacular that rivals some of the best.

It was a show that wouldn’t have been possible without the support of so many people.

“Everyone pitched in,” said Mayor Scarpati. “This was really a team effort so I thank all that were involved.”