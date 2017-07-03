Merrill: Voter info request not in best interest of voters

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says she’s concluded it’s “not in the best interest of Connecticut residents” to comply with a request for voter information from President Donald Trump‘s commission investigating alleged fraud in the 2016 election.

In a letter released Monday to the commission’s vice chairman, Merrill says the panel’s request is “overly broad” and requires sharing residents’ personally identifiable information for a “vague purpose.”

Last week, Merrill said her office planned to partially comply with the request for information by sharing publicly available information.

But on Monday, Merrill said she questions how voters’ information will be used and safeguarded. While she’s waiting to hear back from the commission, Merrill says “no matter what the outcome,” her office will not provide voters’ Social Security or driver’s license numbers.

