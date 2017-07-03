Middletown Police arrest man for alleged assault and robbery of 78-year-old

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Saturday, Middletown Police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting and robbing a 78-year-old woman in the area of Pearl and Washington Streets.

Around 10:40 a.m. a caller told police that a man was beating up a woman and ran off with her purse toward 76 and 80 Pearl Street and onto Broad Street.

Officers responded to the incident, and with the suspects description and direction of travel, they scanned the area. Police saw David Scranton, of Middletown, running through the Metro Square parking lot near the rear of the Rite-Aid.

Scranton was detained by officers, and denied any involvement in the incident. Police seized a medium sized, silver folding knife from him.

Through the victim and witnesses’ statements, Scranton was arrested, and charged with robbery first-degree and assault first-degree on elderly person.

The 78-year-old woman told police the suspect walked up behind her, grabber her purse and started pulling on it. The victim added that while Scranton was struggling for the purse, he repeated, “Give me your pocketbook or I’m going to hurt you.”

Scranton allegedly pushed the woman down and obtained the purse. The 78-year-old was transported to Middlesex Hospital from her injuries to both wrists, her right elbow and her right knee.

An officer and K-9 located the purse in the parking lot of 145 Broad Street. The wallet was found 50 feet from the purse. A black baseball hat was also discovered in the parking lot of St Sebastian’s Church. An eye witness told police that Scranton was wearing the black baseball hat.

According to Middlesex Superior Court, Scranton is being held on a $75,000 bond, and scheduled to make his next court appearance on July 21.