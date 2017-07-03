NASA unveils plan to destroy dangerous asteroid

By Published:
Shutterstock photo

(WTNH) — NASA plans on testing a dart that could potentially knock a dangerous asteroid off course.

The dart is about the size of a refrigerator. Right now, it’s in the preliminary design phase.

The project is a joint effort between NASA and the John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland for the asteroids that are too big to break up.

NASA says asteroids hit earth nearly every day, but most are small enough to burn up in the atmosphere.

This would be for the asteroids that are too big to break up. NASA hopes to have the dart ready by October of 2022.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s