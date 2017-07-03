NASA unveils plan to destroy dangerous asteroid

(WTNH) — NASA plans on testing a dart that could potentially knock a dangerous asteroid off course.

The dart is about the size of a refrigerator. Right now, it’s in the preliminary design phase.

The project is a joint effort between NASA and the John Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Maryland for the asteroids that are too big to break up.

NASA says asteroids hit earth nearly every day, but most are small enough to burn up in the atmosphere.

This would be for the asteroids that are too big to break up. NASA hopes to have the dart ready by October of 2022.