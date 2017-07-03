New construction techniques credited for quicker bridge fix

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Top Connecticut officials are crediting new construction techniques for the planned replacement of a key Interstate 95 bridge being three months ahead of schedule.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Department of Transportation Commissioner James Redeker (REHD’-eh-kur) announced Monday that the new bridge over the West River, which connects New Haven and West Haven, is expected to be finished August 31, 2018 instead of December 1, 2018.

The bridge carries about 135,000 vehicles each day.

Instead of erecting the steel girders one piece at a time during nighttime lane closures, workers are assembling the girders in the median and then moving them into place. That allows crews to complete construction in the current work zone during the daytime, reducing the need for nighttime lane closures by an estimated 292 night shifts.

