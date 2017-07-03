Northeast sees spike in mosquitoes, a look at CT mosquito crop

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Northeast Regional Climate Center Reports this was the fourth wettest spring on record from West Virginia to Maine. Many states are already seeing a spike in mosquitoes because of this.

Here in Connecticut the Dir. of the Mosquito Monitoring Program Philip Armstrong says, “so far the numbers are about average for us.”

He says with 50 different species in Connecticut, it’s the Northern House that’s the nasty carrier of West Nile. So how are their numbers?

“It’s about average, it’s starting to increase. So we’re monitoring that. The good news is of all the mosquitoes we collected, none of them were found to carry West Nile Virus,” said Armstrong.

He says it’s still early, but New York and New Jersey have already seen West Nile detected and it often travels north.

“We expect for it to merge anytime soon,” said Armstrong.

Also, keep in mind, data shows if you’re going to get West Nile, it’s most likely going to happen in August and September.

Of course we want to enjoy the outdoors during this beautiful weather. So here’s what you want to do, you want to wear protective clothing, get yourself a good bug spray, and of course get rid of any standing water around the house.

For ways to get rid of mosquitoes, click here.