Ordnance passed preventing use of pesticides on city-owned playing fields in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Middletown Common Council voted in favor of a pesticide ordnance to stop using certain chemicals on city-owned playing fields.

After being approved by an 11-1 vote on Monday night, the ordnance will prevent the use of pesticides on city-owned playing fields.

Councilwoman Mary Bartolotta calls the vote, “… a wonderful and positive vote for a healthier community for Middletown.”

The ordnance falls in line with Middletown’s Project Green Lawn campaign. According to the campaign’s website, “Project Green Lawn is a City of Middletown public awareness campaign to encourage residents and businesses to maintain healthy lawns free of chemicals that are harmful to people, pets and the environment.”