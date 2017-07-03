PD: Medical issue led to man’s untimely death on Milford road

Related Coverage Milford Police investigate after man found dead Saturday

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Milford police have released new details Monday after a man’s body was found near the Post Road on Saturday night.

Police identified the man as a 61-year-old Milford resident but have not released his name. Police say the man was walking from work when he suffered an acute medical issue and died.

Subject has been identified as a 61 yr old local resident. Walking from work he suffered an acute medical issue and passed. No foul play. — Milford CT PD (@MilfordCT_PD) July 3, 2017

On Saturday around 11 p.m., the man was found unresponsive on Forest Road near Post Road. This led to an untimely death investigation. Police later said there was no foul play.