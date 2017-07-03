Plainfield police investigate two car crash

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)- Plainfield police continue to investigate a two car collision on East Main Street on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the 18-year-old driver failed to yield the right of way for oncoming traffic as she traveled off of the I-395 exit ramp onto East Main Street. Her car then collided with a vehicle carrying a two people, including a 14-year-old.

The teenager had to be taken to a hospital by ambulance for possible injuries. Police continue to investigate, but at this hour no arrests have been reported.