Southington Police arrest man on child pornography charges

SOUTHINGTON, Conn (WTNH) – Southington Police have arrested a man on child pornography charges.

52-year-old Gary Termine, of East Hampton, turned himself into police after learning there was an active warrant for his arrest. According to the warrant, on April 26, Southington Police were dispatched to a residence on Woodruff Street on a report that someone discovered multiple pictures of child pornography in boxes that were inside a detached garage. There were 48 images total.

Police say they were able to trace the contents of the box to Termine. Following Termine’s arrest, he posted a $100,000 bond. He is due back in court on July 10.